Shann Sellers is not just one of the best players in the KCAC, but all of NAIA.

The senior guard averages over 20 points per game for the 18-3 Friends Falcons, but it hasn’t always been an easy road for Sellers during her time at Friends. Shann tore her ACL during her sophomore year, and the road back to full strength was hard and long.

But this year, Shann’s taken her game to a new level, and is also making sure she gets to show off one of her other talents–singing–along the way!