Republican party sets date to select candidate for Kansas’ 4th Congressional District

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Republican Party has set the date, time and location to select a candidate for the Republican 4th Congressional District. The election is scheduled for April 11.

The candidate could fill the vacancy created by Congressman Mike Pompeo’s resignation on becoming Director of the CIA.

The convention will be Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. It will be at the David Administration Auditorium at Friends University in Wichita. It is located at 2100 West University.

Doors open for delegate credentialing at 6 p.m. The convention consists of a total of 126 delegates elected from each of the 17 counties in the 4th Congressional District, with the number of delegates from each county proportional to the county’s republican vote in the August 2016 primary election.

The state Republican Party is conducting its annual convention Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, in Manhattan and the candidate elected by the convention will have the opportunity to attend and solicit statewide support.

