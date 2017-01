WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for the driver of a car that hit an 8-year-old boy on his bike and then drove away.

The hit-and-run happened around 5:30 Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of South Lightner.

Police said the 8-year-old boy was crossing the street on his bike, when he was struck by a car, possibly an Acura.

The boy was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

They are asking any one who witnessed the incident to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 267-2111.