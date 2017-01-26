No damage reported after 2 earthquakes hit northern Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (AP) – No damage has been reported after a pair of earthquakes hit northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.7 magnitude quake hit near Medford on Wednesday, while a 3.4 magnitude temblor struck near Enid on Thursday morning. Both areas are in northern Oklahoma and northwest of Oklahoma City.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have asked oil and natural gas producers to close injection wells in certain areas or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

