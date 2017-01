SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Philips Lighting in Salina announced Thursday that the plant was laying off 32 employees. The plant, located at 3861 S. 9th Street, is one of the largest employers in Salina.

The company said it was looking for ways to increase efficiency, and as a result, shift structure is being modified.

Philips said it will work with local and federal officials to assist these employees with placement and retraining programs.

After the reduction, the plane will employ 249 workers.