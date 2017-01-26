KU’s Carlton Bragg suspended indefinitely

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas’ Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self Thursday announced forward Carlton Bragg has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

In an email news release, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Chris Theisen said the suspension takes effect immediately.

“Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules,” Self said. “This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.”

Officials at KU have been investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on December 17 and 5 a.m. on December 18, 2016.

KU says the investigation is ongoing, and that KU athletics is cooperating with the investigation.