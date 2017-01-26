Kansas university president says $15K degree is possible

HAYS, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas university official has accepted Gov. Sam Brownback’s challenge to make it possible for a higher education student to receive a bachelor’s degree for $15,000 or less.

The Hutchinson News (http://bit.ly/2k7BTBG ) reports interim Fort Hays State University President Andy Tompkins says that depending on the field of study, a student can get a degree for that cost if two years are spent at a community college and two years are spent at the university.

Tompkins, along with the presidents at Wichita State University and Emporia State University, spoke on the challenge to the House Higher Education Budget Subcommittee on Wednesday.

Brownback says his budget “fully funds 50 student scholarships to the institution that first accomplishes the $15,000 degree.”