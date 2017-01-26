Kansas State University student diagnosed with mumps

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University has confirmed one student has a case of mumps.

The university is directly notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with the student.

The university’s Lafene Health Center is working with the Riley County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to provide information to the Manhattan campus and surrounding community about the symptoms of mumps, how it is transmitted and how to prevent the spread of this infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms for the mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. It is spread from respiratory droplets, which are transmitted by sneezing and coughing.

Students with symptoms — even if they have received a MMR vaccine — should immediately call Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544 and ask for a nurse before they visit the health center.