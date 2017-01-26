Kansas lawmaker leaves loaded gun in Statehouse room

Rep. Willie Dove (Courtesy: Kansas Legislature)
Rep. Willie Dove (Courtesy: Kansas Legislature)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas legislator has confirmed that he inadvertently left a loaded handgun under a table in a Statehouse committee room that is open to the public.

Republican Rep. Willie Dove, of Bonner Springs, told reporters Thursday that the incident occurred after Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Kansas House Education Committee. A secretary found the gun minutes later.

Dove says he has a concealed carry permit and that he took the gun out of his leg holster because of a swollen ankle. He says he’ll start using a shoulder holster and will be more careful.

Firearms are allowed in the Statehouse.

Earlier this month, a New Hampshire lawmaker’s loaded gun fell from her waistband at a meeting but did not go off.

