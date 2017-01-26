Kansas lawmaker introduces transgender bathroom bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas lawmaker has introduced a bill to prevent transgender students in public schools from using facilities associated with their current gender identities.

Republican state Rep. John Whitmer of Wichita introduced the bill Thursday in the House. He argues the measure would protect students.

Under the bill, schools could not allow transgender students to use bathrooms or locker rooms associated with the gender opposite of theirs at birth. The policy also would apply to overnight accommodations when student groups travel.

Schools could provide “alternative facilities” for transgender students.

Those who think a school has violated the policy could file complaints with the attorney general’s office, which would be allowed to take the school to court.

LGBT advocate Tom Witt decried the bill as giving the attorney general unfettered prosecutorial power.

