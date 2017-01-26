Kansas casino competitors make final attempt to stop project

AP_logo By Published:
(Media General photo)
(Media General photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two casino developers and Cherokee County have presented legal challenges to the Kansas Supreme Court for a state-owned casino as a final attempt to stop the high-stakes project.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the state’s Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board chose a $70 million Pittsburg facility called Kansas Crossing in June 2015 when considering three proposals to build a casino.

Wichita entrepreneurs, Brandon and Rodney Steven, and Cherokee County commissioners filed lawsuits to try and block the casino. They appealed to the Supreme Court after a Shawnee County judge dismissed the suits. Attorneys for the Stevens and Cherokee County say the gaming board sided with Kansas Crossing without properly determining why.

The Stevens had also proposed a casino to the gaming board called Castle Rock further south in Cherokee County.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s