Kansas casino competitors make final attempt to stop project

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two casino developers and Cherokee County have presented legal challenges to the Kansas Supreme Court for a state-owned casino as a final attempt to stop the high-stakes project.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the state’s Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board chose a $70 million Pittsburg facility called Kansas Crossing in June 2015 when considering three proposals to build a casino.

Wichita entrepreneurs, Brandon and Rodney Steven, and Cherokee County commissioners filed lawsuits to try and block the casino. They appealed to the Supreme Court after a Shawnee County judge dismissed the suits. Attorneys for the Stevens and Cherokee County say the gaming board sided with Kansas Crossing without properly determining why.

The Stevens had also proposed a casino to the gaming board called Castle Rock further south in Cherokee County.