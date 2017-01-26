Kansas basketball prepares for Kentucky

No. 2/1 Kansas (18-2, 7-1) continues its road trip against nationally-ranked foes when it travels to No. 4/4 Kentucky (17-3, 7-1) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Saturday, Jan. 28, at 5:15 p.m. Central. Kansas is looking to bounce back from an 85-69 loss at No. 18/18 West Virginia Jan. 24. The loss ended a KU 18-game winning streak and was its first in Big 12 play. Kentucky is also coming off a road loss at Tennessee, 82-80, which ended a six-game winning streak.

ESPN College GameDay will originate from Rupp Arena on Jan. 28. The weekly-traveling telecast has visited Lawrence five times in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2015. Saturday marks the 13th time the Jayhawks will be featured on GameDay, with appearances as the road team in 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

