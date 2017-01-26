Haysville woman killed when car leaves the road

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said an 84-year-old Haysville woman was killed Thursday afternoon when her car left the road. It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Hoover.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, the initial investigation indicates that a white Buick LeSabre left the road and struck a culvert. The woman was pronounced at the scene by paramedics.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating to determine if the driver was suffering a medical issue prior to the accident.

