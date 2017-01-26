Hays city commission approves Sunday liquor ordinance

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays City Commission Thursday night approved an ordinance allowing Sunday liquor sales in the western Kansas town. The vote on the measure was 5-0, according to Jacob Wood, assistant city manager.

Liquor sales currently are not permitted on Sundays in Hays..

The passage of the ordinance means citizens now have 60 days to draft a petition calling for a measure to be put to the voters to prevent the ordinance from going into effect. Wood said in order for the petition to be valid, a total of 10 percent of the voters in Hays must sign it.

If no valid petition is presented, the ordinance will go into effect in 60 days.