Goddard man pleads guilty robberies in federal court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Goddard man has pleaded guilty to two commercial robberies in Wichita in 2015 and 2016.

Tom Beall, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas said 26-year-old Austan Kinnaird of Goddard pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery. In his plea he admitted that on Dec. 24, 2015, he robbed Golf Headquarters at 848 N. Webb Road in Wichita. Kinnaird entered the store wearing a wig and a cap. He showed the clerk what looked like a firearm and demanded money before he fled the store with the stolen cash.

In his plea, Kinnaird further admitted that on April 29, 2016, he robbed a branch of Intrust Bank in a Dillons grocery store at 9450 E. Harry in Wichita. He gave the teller a note demanding money and fled the bank with the cash. He was identified after surveillance photos were made public.

Kinnaird’s sentencing has been set for April 17. He faces up to 20 years in federal and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.