Eisenhower National Airport reports second busiest year on record

Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport
Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City of Wichita officials report that traffic at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport was the second busiest on record with 1,602,311 passengers.

The busiest year occurred in 2008 when there were 1,619,075 passengers.

During 2016, June, September and October set monthly records in passenger traffic.

Officials contribute the growth in traffic due to three new, nonstop destinations, and the convenient new terminal.

Alaska Airlines will add nonstop service to Seattle in April. United will return jet service to Chicago also in April.

Allegiant Air will resume seasonal nonstop flights to Orlando Sanford and Los Angeles in May.

