Driver clocked at 100 mph during police chase in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Police attempted to stop a car that was reportedly stolen from a gas station. It happened around 1 p.m. on I-135.

The vehicle fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph. During the chase, Newton officers reported the driver swerved at and intentionally ran officers off the roadway.

The vehicle crashed on I-135 at mile marker 45, and the driver fled on foot. Officers captured him a short time later.

The fleeing driver and the driver of the vehicle he collided with were transported to the hospital.

During the pursuit, a Hesston police car was lost due to a fire.

This driver will be booked for three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, pending review of potential attempted murder of a law enforcement officer charges by the Harvey County Attorney’s Office.

The driver told officers he was a parole absconder from another state and had stolen the car.

