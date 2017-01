WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving at least six cars caused traffic tie-ups Thursday morning in south Wichita. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-135 near Harry.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in the wreck as well as several trucks. Traffic at one point was backed up all the way past Pawnee.

There were no serious injuries in the crash. The accident scene was quickly cleared.