Aide: Bush could be discharged from hospital this weekend

AP_logo By Published:
FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston. Barbara Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, while her husband is expected to be moved from the hospital's intensive care unit soon. The former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and had since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit. Barbara Bush was suffering from bronchitis and entered the same hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston. Barbara Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, while her husband is expected to be moved from the hospital's intensive care unit soon. The former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and had since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit. Barbara Bush was suffering from bronchitis and entered the same hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is taking his last round of antibiotics and could be discharged this weekend from the Houston hospital where he’s being treated for pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Thursday that the 92-year-old former president’s health is improving every day.

The nation’s 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 because he was experiencing breathing difficulties. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube, which was removed after a couple of days. He was moved from the ICU on Monday.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s