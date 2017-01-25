WSU monkey owner: ‘She got loose sometimes because she was very curious’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pet monkey that escaped from its owner on Wichita State University’s campus on Tuesday has died.

“You know she was part of my life, part of my heart,” said monkey owner Muhamed Mansour.

Muhamed Mansour said he adopted the Marmoset monkey from a man in Florida about two years ago.

“She lived everyday with me for the last two years,” Mansour said. “Most mornings she would wake me up. She would be chewing my ears, on my head.”

Mansour said the monkey, he named Beba which means my love, was extremely intelligent and energetic.

“She was very curious, a very curious creature. She wanted to see and touch and taste everything,” he said.

Mansour said he and Beba were inseparable. He took her to run errands and to class on the WSU campus. That’s what he was doing on Tuesday when he said Beba escaped from his hands.

“I tried to get her in the car and she didn’t want to, she ran away.” Mansour said.

Mansour retrieved Beba, but then he said she escaped from him several more times. University officials said they found the monkey after a woman attending the WSU men’s basketball game reported the monkey had jumped on her shoulder.

“She gave it to the officer,” Mansour said.

Mansour was later reunited with Beba. However, the monkey got away from him again. This time Mansour had a hard time locating Beba.

“I stayed past midnight on the campus looking for her, but it got way too cold,” he said.

Beba was located unresponsive around 11 a.m. on Wednesday outside Eck Stadium.

“They handed her to me. She was really cold. Basically she was dead, but i didn’t realize it or I didn’t want to think about it,” Mansour said.

Now, Mansour is forced to think about his pet’s death. His little buddy, who he had raised since she was two days old, is now gone.

“It was pretty sad. Obviously, I blame myself,” he said.

Wichita State policy says all domestic animals must be leashed on campus. However, monkeys are not included on the list. It’s unclear if Mansour will face any disciplinary action.

There are no federal laws that regulate the ownership of exotic animals, but there are state and local laws. In Kansas, people can own primates, but the city of Wichita prohibits it. The city ordinance also states people cannot own pet lions, tigers, bears or venomous reptiles.