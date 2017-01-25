Wildfires destroy Oklahoma homes

KFOR-TV and AP Published:
nc_okfire2_700x394

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say two homes were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that burned in central Oklahoma.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s blaze in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow says the wildfire destroyed two mobile homes, several outbuildings and many bales of hay.

Harlow tells The Oklahoman that a third home was burned Tuesday, but crews are still working to determine the cause of that blaze. Other smaller fires were also reported in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma wildfires were fueled by gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, but a cold front has since moved through the state. Forecasters say parts of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas are under a red flag warning Wednesday because of “critical” fire conditions.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s