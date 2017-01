WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said the marmoset monkey that was loose on the Wichita State University campus has been found.

The monkey was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Lot 10 near the Corbin Education Center, the monkey was wearing a pink diaper.

The marmoset is the pet of a Wichita State student, and it has been returned to that student.

WSUPD reports that a marmoset monkey may be loose on campus. The monkey was last seen at Lot 10 on the north side of campus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bmZQyyBqTa — Wichita State (@WichitaState) January 25, 2017