WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita got a special treat today; Walk-a-Longwell, allowing folks to exercise and discuss community issues at the same time. Every month Mayor Jeff Longwell will take an hour long walk around the city and everyone is invited to join him.

“We’re going to start today, right here right now,” said Mayor Longwell.

Longwell is a big supporter of better health initiatives for the city of Wichita which is why he started this monthly hour long walk today. Today Longwell met a group of people in front on city hall and walked to the downtown YMCA to use their track.

“We want to get people healthier is 2017,” explained Longwell.

The mayor tells us, while the walk won’t solve obesity issues in Sedgwick county, it’s a good start to addressing the problem. In Sedgwick county alone, 30% of our adults are obese. Not to mention that less then half of the county even participates in physical activity. So, we asked health professionals why people have a hard time eating less.

“It’s not that simple and there in lies the problem,” said Dr. Michelle Lewis of Tallgrass Family Medicine. “We do believe there is a hereditary component to it. We know there’s some hormones that make you want to eat more and others ones less.”

Dr. Lewis says eating healthy and exercise, like the Mayor’s walk, is a great way to get into shape . Rain or shine, Mayor Longwell has committed to this walk once a month on the last Wednesday and he wants Wichitans to join him to get fit.