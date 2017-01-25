Two killed in Greenwood County collision

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)
GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said two were killed when their vehicles collided in Greenwood County. It happened on Highway 400 12 miles west of Fredonia Tuesday night.

According to troopers, a 2005 Jeep Liberty was eastbound and crossed the center line. It entered the westbound lane and collided with a 2000 Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Jeep, 54-year-old Donald Allen Lank of Coffeyville, and the driver of the Malibu, 19-year-old Savanah Marie Sickler of Osawatomie, were both killed.

Two passengers in the Jeep were transported to Missouri hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

