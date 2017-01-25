TV specials pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television is paying tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, one of its adored leading ladies.

Moore, who died Wednesday at age 80, will be the focus of broadcast specials.

“Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around,” is a new CBS News special airing 9 p.m. EST Thursday. Gayle King, co-host of “CBS This Morning,” will anchor the salute to Moore’s life and legacy.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” aired on CBS, which said it will use interviews and its archival footage to tell her story.

PBS’ “Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration,” which first aired in 2015, will show on member stations (check local listings for airdates, times) and can be streamed on its website, PBS.org.

The special includes interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, Valerie Harper and others.