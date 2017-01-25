Students from Kansas heading to March for Life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eighteen buses full of Catholic high schoolers are on the way to Washington, D.C. and the March for Life.

About 600 teenagers and their chaperones loaded up Tuesday night at Wichita’s Church of the Magdalen.

Another 400 are coming from Salina, Great Bend, and southeast Kansas.

The students will arrive in Washington Wednesday and will take part in the protest Friday.

“This is my tenth March. I’ve been going through college, all through seminary, and it’s an amazing experience every time,” said Rev. Zach Pinaire, Wichita.

The students said they’re excited to unite with other pro-lifers on a national stage.

While in D.C., they’ll also tour the war monuments and do some sightseeing before returning home on Sunday.