State Treasurer Ron Estes announces run for 4th Congressional District seat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – State Treasurer Ron Estes formally launched his campaign for 4th Congressional District seat Wednesday before a crowd of supporters at McGinty Machine Company in Wichita.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo’s appointment to lead the CIA.

Estes said he will work had for Kansans. He said in Washington, he would work to cut spending, protect our country, and eliminate excessive regulations.

Estes was elected Kansas State Treasurer in 2010. He has a degree in civil engineering and a graduate degree in business administration. Estes has resided in Wichita for 21 years.