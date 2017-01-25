President Trump calling for voter fraud investigation has some Kansans asking questions

Wichita, KAN (KSNW) – Donald Trump is publicly tweeting that he wants an investigation into voter fraud.

And, while Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has advised the President on voting issue, some are wondering what comes next.

“As far as voter fraud goes, it hasn’t been proven,” says Sharon Ailslieger, Co-President of the Wichita chapter of the Kansas League of women voters.

Ailslieger says the League of Women voters is always concerned whenever there are questions or accusations about voter fraud. But, she points out, the numbers in Kansas have not been very high in regards to fraud.

Some lawmakers in Kansas agree.

“Despite the claims of the Secretary of State (Kris Kobach) proven cases of voter fraud in Kansas are very limited. I have worked in voter election law for 15 to 20 years in this state and I have looked hard to catch people who are cheating, and to find people who are cheating. People from both parties, citizens, non-citizens,” says Kansas Representative John Carmichael ( D ) – Wichita. “It is an infinitesimal number of people. In fact, the Secretary of State, when he testified in 2014, had identified 19 cases of double voting, and to date he has now filed prosecution in nine cases. Each of those prosecutions has been against United States citizens, none of whom have been immigrants.”

Carmichael has proposed legislation in the State of Kansas to remove the power to prosecute from the Secretary of State’s office, saying the office of Secretary of State is devoting too many resources to fight a problem that is not large in scale. Right now Carmichael’s proposal in a bill that was introduced early this year in Topeka.

KSN reached out to Secretary of State Kobach. So far we have not heard back from Kobach. But, the Kansas Secretary of State has said in the past that even one case of voter fraud is reason enough to enact laws to ensure the voting process is secure.

Ailslieger says many in the League of women voters will be closely watching any investigation into voter fraud.

“We feel that some of the laws that have been passed have been barriers to voting, ” says Ailslieger. “And in some cases, may even be of a manipulative nature, and that it hurts the minorities, the disenfranchised, even the poor.”

Trump is calling for the investigation after he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots by some accounts.