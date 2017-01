WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department will host a panel on human trafficking Thursday night. It will be on Facebook live at 6:30 p.m.

Panelists include representatives from ICT SOS, Forensic Nursing, The Child Advocacy Center, EMCU (The Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit) and Crime Stoppers.

You can submit questions ahead of time by clicking the link on Facebook below. You will also be able to submit questions during the event.

