WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee Wednesday night.

The crash was near the intersection of E. Pawnee and S. Victor. The crash occurred shortly before 7:10 p.m.

Sedgwick County emergency dispatchers said the intersection near the crash was closed while officers investigate the crash.

KSN has a news crew en route to the scene, and you can find updates to this story as they’re available on KSN.com.