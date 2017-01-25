McPherson man sentenced to life in prison for murder

By Published:
Samuel Nelson Darrah
Samuel Nelson Darrah

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A McPherson man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility for parole for at least 25 years for felony murder according to the Kansas Attorney General.

Samuel Nelson Darrah, 47, was sentenced in McPherson County District Court. Darrah pleaded no contest in November 2016 to one count of felony murder, one count of attempted aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery. The convictions stemmed from crimes that occurred in November 2014 in connection with the death of James Amery Croft.

Two co-defendants, Clinton Bascue, who was sentenced in July 2015 to life in prison, and Kamra Farrell, who was sentenced in April 2016 to nearly 27 years in prison, were also convicted in connection with these crimes.

 

 

