KU investigating reported sexual assault on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas says they are investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2016 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18, 2016.

KU reports the incident happened in McCarthy Hall and that the victim, who is female, was not a student at the university but was visiting residents in the building. McCarthy Hall is home to members of the KU men’s basketball team.

The victim reported that there was no physical injury.

KU says the investigation is on-going at this time, and KU Athletics is cooperating with the investigation.

The university says there is no on-going risk to the campus.

So far, no arrests have been made.

