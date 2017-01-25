History of past Super Bowls

Super Bowl 50

Feb. 7, 2016

At Santa Clara, Calif._71,088

Carolina 0 7 0 3—10

Denver 10 3 3 8—24

Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up Denver’s two touchdowns and the Broncos defense frustrated Cam Newton all game to carry Peyton Manning to his second Super Bowl title.

Manning was 13 of 23 for 141 yards and one interception. The victory was his 200th career win, second Super Bowl championship and he became the first QB to win an NFL title with two teams.

Miller also registered 2 1/2 sacks as the Broncos won the third Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Broncos defense had seven sacks and forced four turnovers. The the Panthers defense allowed just 194 yards and permitted one first down out of 14 third-down opportunities.

Midway through the first quarter, Miller sacked Newton and forced him to fumble. Defensive end Malik Jackson fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give Denver a 10-0 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, Miller again sacked Newton forcing another fumble. Safety T.J. Ward returned the fumble to the Panthers’ 4-yard line with 4:04 to play. C.J. Anderson scored on a 2-yard run to put the game away with 3:08 remaining.

Super Bowl XLIX

Feb. 1, 2015

At Glendale, Ariz._70,288

New England 0 14 0 14—28

Seattle 0 14 10 0—24

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone in the final minute and New England rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit for its fourth Super Bowl championship.

The Patriots had to survive one of the most controversial play calls in NFL history.

On the first series of the third quarter, Steven Hauschka’s 27-yard field goal gave the Seahawks a 17-14 lead. Wilson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin after Brady’s second interception of the game and the Seahawks took a 24-14 lead going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Brady rallied the Patriots with a 5-yard TD pass Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone and a 3-yarder to Julian Edelman with 2:02 left in the fourth for the go-ahead score.

After Jermaine Kearse made a twisting, turning, tumbling catch for a 33-yard gain to the Patriots 5, Marshawn Lynch ran 4 yards to the 1.

But instead of handing off to “Beast Mode,” Wilson, operating from the shotgun, was instructed to throw a pass against New England’s stacked defense. He was intercepted by Butler on a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette.

The Patriots entered the Super Bowl coming off the “Deflategate” controversy after their rout of the Colts in the AFC championship game.

Brady, the MVP, become the third quarterback, along with Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw and San Francisco’s Joe Montana, to win four titles.

Bill Belichick joined the Steelers’ Chuck Noll as the only coaches to win four Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XLVIII

Feb. 2, 2014

At East Rutherford, N.J._82,529

Seattle 8 14 14 7—43

Denver 0 0 8 0— 8

The Seahawks won their first Super Bowl title in overpowering fashion, punishing Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

A mere 12 seconds in, Seattle led 2-0 with the quickest score in Super Bowl history. On that first play for the Broncos, Manning stepped up toward the line just as center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball. It flew past Manning into the end zone, where Denver’s Knowshon Moreno dived on it for a safety.

Steven Hauschka added two field goals to make it 8-0 after one quarter.

Manning’s third-down pass to Julius Thomas sailed way too high and intercepted by safety Kam Chancellor, giving the Seahawks the ball at Denver’s 37. Marshawn Lynch scored seven plays later to make it 15-0.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith, the MVP, put an end to the Broncos’ longest drive of the day (15 plays in 8:29) with a 69-yard interception TD.

Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for another Seattle TD. The Seahawks led 36-0 before Denver finally scored on the last play of the third quarter.

Super Bowl XLVII

Feb. 3, 2013

At New Orleans_71,024

Baltimore 7 14 7 6—34

San Francisco 3 3 17 8—31

Baltimore survived a power outage at the Superdome to edge San Francisco.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, voted the MVP, threw three first-half touchdown passes to give the Ravens a 21-6 lead at halftime. His TD passes of 13 yards to Anquan Boldin, 1 to Dennis Pitta and 56 to Jacoby Jones tied a Super Bowl record.

Jones seemed to put the game away with his record 108-yard sprint with the second-half kickoff.

Soon after, the lights went out — and when they came back on, the Ravens were almost powerless to slow the 49ers. When action resumed 34 minutes later, Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers scored 17 consecutive points.

Michael Crabtree’s 31-yard touchdown reception on which he broke two tackles made it 28-13. A couple minutes later, Frank Gore’s 6-yard run followed a 32-yard punt return by Ted Ginn Jr., and the 49ers were within eight.

Ray Rice’s fumble at his 24 led to David Akers’ 34-yard field goal, but Baltimore woke up for a long drive leading to rookie Justin Tucker’s 19-yard field goal.

Kaepernick’s 15-yard TD run made it 31-29. A 2-point conversion pass failed when the Ravens blitzed.

Tucker added a 38-yard field goal with 4:19 remaining, setting up the frantic finish.

Kaepernick couldn’t get the 49ers into the end zone on the final three plays, and Ravens punter Sam Koch took a safety for the final score with 4 seconds left. Koch’s free kick was returned by Ginn to midfield as time ran out.

Super Bowl XLVI

Feb. 5, 2012

At Indianapolis_68,658

N.Y. Giants 9 0 6 6—21

New England 0 10 7 0—17

Eli Manning and the Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the Patriots again, coming back with a last-minute score for New York’s fourth Super Bowl title. It was a rematch of the 2008 NFL championship, when Manning led New York past New England to ruin the Patriots’ bid for a perfect season.

The Patriots began the second half with an 8-play, 79-yard drive, capped by Aaron Hernandez’s 12-yard touchdown catch for a 17-9 lead.

The Giants’ second field-goal in the third quarter trimmed the deficit to 17-15 with 35 seconds left in the quarter.

The Giants got the ball on their own 12-yard line with 3:46 to play. On the first play of the possession, Manning launched a perfectly placed 38-yard pass to Mario Manningham deep down the left sideline. Passes of 16 yards, to Manningham, and 14 yards, to Hakeem Nicks, put the Giants at the Patriots’ 18 with 2:00 remaining. Four plays later, Ahmad Bradshaw scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds remaining.

This was the first Super Bowl with two starting quarterbacks who previously won the game’s MVP award.

Manning became the first QB to open a Super Bowl with nine consecutive completions. Later, Brady put together a run of 16 completions in a row, breaking another Super Bowl mark.

Super Bowl XLV

Feb. 6, 2011

At Arlington, Texas_103,219

Pittsburgh 0 10 7 8—25

Green Bay 14 7 0 10—31

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and Nick Collins returned an interception for another score, leading the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers trailed 21-3 before halftime. Ben Roethlisberger got them within 28-25 midway through the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass and a nifty 2-point conversion. The Packers answered with a 23-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 2:07 left, giving Roethlisberger one last chance.

Needing to go 87 yards in 1:59 with one timeout left, Roethlisberger couldn’t make it across midfield.

Super Bowl XLIV

Feb. 7, 2010

At Miami_74,059

New Orleans 0 6 10 15—31

Indianapolis 10 0 7 0—17

Tracy Porter’s 74-yard interception return with 3:12 remaining capped a fourth-quarter comeback and lifted the Saints to their first Super Bowl title.

Trailing 10-6, New Orleans opened the second half by recovering an onside kick which led to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Pierre Thomas and the Saints’ first lead. Indianapolis came back with a 76-yard scoring drive capped by Joseph Addai’s 4-yard touchdown run. Hartley’s 47-yard field goal pulled the Saints within one point through three quarters.

In the fourth, Matt Stover missed a 51-yard field goal attempt with 10:39 to play. Brees completed all seven pass attempts on the ensuing drive, capped by Jeremy Shockey’s 2-yard scoring catch with 5:42 remaining. The Saints scored their two-point attempt to take a 24-17 lead.

The Colts quickly drove to the Saints’ 31, but on third-and-5 Manning’s short pass to the left side intended for Reggie Wayne was intercepted by Porter.

Super Bowl XLIII

Feb. 1, 2009

At Tampa, Fla._70,774

Pittsburgh 3 14 3 7—27

Arizona 0 7 0 16—23

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense ended a game of incredible swings with a final-minute touchdown for an historic victory over the Cardinals. Santonio Holmes made a brilliant 6-yard catch deep in the right corner of the end zone with 35 seconds remaining, lifting the Steelers to a record-setting sixth Super Bowl win.

The stunning swings overshadowed Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison’s record 100-yard interception return for a touchdown to end the first half.

Pittsburgh’s 79-yard, 16-play drive ended with Jeff Reed’s 21-yard field goal for a 20-7 lead after three quarters.

Kurt Warner and the Cardinals staged a remarkable rally in the fourth quarter to go in front 23-20 with 2:37 remaining.

Warner hit all eight passes for all the yards of an 87-yard drive capped by a leaping 1-yard TD catch by Larry Fitzgerald over Ike Taylor. After an exchange of possessions, the Cardinals scored a safety when J. Hartwig was called for a holding penalty in the end zone.

Two plays later, Warner hit Fitzgerald in stride for a 64-yard touchdown and the lead.

With 2:30 left, Roethlisberger engineered a 78-yard drive out of the shotgun. Roethlisberger connected with Holmes on passes of 14, 13 and 40 yards before hitting him in the right corner.

Super Bowl XLII

Feb. 4, 2008

At Glendale, Ariz._71,101

N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 14—17

New England 0 7 0 7—14

The New York Giants shattered New England’s unbeaten season as Eli Manning hit Plaxico Burress on a 13-yard fade with 35 seconds left in the game.

The win was the Giants’ 11th straight on the road, and the first time the Patriots tasted defeat in more than a year. New England (18-1) was one play from winning, but its defense couldn’t stop a 12-play, 83-yard drive that featured a spectacular leaping catch by David Tyree, who scored New York’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

After an exchange of punts and trailing 10-7, the Patriots took possession on their own 20-yard line with 7:54 to play. Tom Brady completed 8 of 11 passes on the drive which ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Randy Moss with 2:42 to play.

With 1:15 left in the game, Manning faced a third-and-5 at his own 44. The Patriots brought pressure, and Manning somehow shook loose from the grasps of Jarvis Green and Richard Seymour. Scrambling to his right, he made a desperate, dangerous toss deep down the middle.

Tyree jumped up and with Rodney Harrison on his back, managed to get both hands on the ball. Harrison fought him the whole way, slapping at the ball and momentarily pinning it to Tyree’s helmet. That gave Tyree a chance to get a better grip and as he fell backward, he had the presence to hold the ball aloft to show it was his.

Super Bowl XLI

Feb. 4, 2007

At Miami_74,512

Indianapolis 6 10 6 7—29

Chicago 14 0 3 0—17

Peyton Manning of the Colts added a Super Bowl MVP award to his long list of achievements. The two-time NFL MVP was 25-of-38 for 247 yards and a touchdown pass as he rallied the Colts to a 29-17 victory in the South Florida rain.

Tony Dungy became the first black coach to win the championship, beating good friend and protege Lovie Smith in a game that featured the first two black coaches in the Super Bowl.

Chicago’s Devin Hester opened the game with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the first time a Super Bowl began with a touchdown. Two possessions later Manning connected on a 53-yard pass to Reggie Wayne. Hunter Smith mishandled the snap on the extra point in the steady rain, allowing the Bears to hold a 7-6 lead. The Bears took a 14-6 lead later in the quarter on Muhsin Muhammad’s 4-yard touchdown reception.

The Colts scored 10 points in the second quarter, capped by Dominic Rhodes’ 1-yard run, for a 16-14 halftime lead.

Indianapolis scored field goals in its first two possessions of the third quarter and put the game away on Kelvin Hayden’s 56 interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Super Bowl XL

Feb. 5, 2006

At Detroit_68,206

Seattle 3 0 7 0—10

Pittsburgh 0 7 7 7—21

A record-setting run, game-turning interception and trick play, gave the Steelers their record-tying fifth Super Bowl title.

Pittsburgh’s Willie Parker broke free for a Super Bowl-record 75 yards on the second play of the second half to give the Steelers a 14-3 lead.

The Steelers had a chance to close out the Seahawks later in the third quarter. On a third-and-6 from the Seahawks’ 7-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception that Kelly Herndon returned a Super Bowl-record 76 yards. That set up the Seahawks’ only touchdown, a 16-yard pass by Matt Hasselbeck to Jerramy Stevens.

Early in the fourth quarter Seattle drove to the Steelers’ 19. Hasselbeck’s worst pass of the game was intercepted by Ike Taylor, ending Seattle’s drive and saving the Steelers’ lead.

The clincher for the Steelers was Antwaan Randle El’s 43-yard pass to Hines Ward, the first Super Bowl touchdown pass by a receiver and one of the most decisive trick plays in championship game history.

That catch clinched the MVP trophy for Ward, who had five catches for 123 yards.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Feb. 6, 2005

At Jacksonville, Fla._78,125

New England 0 7 7 10—24

Philadelphia 0 7 7 7—21

The New England Patriots won their third Super Bowl in four years. It was their ninth straight postseason victory, equaling Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers. It was coach Bill Belichick’s 10th playoff victory in 11 games, one better than the great Lombardi.

Deion Branch had 11 receptions for 133 yards to win MVP honors and the Patriots’ defense forced four turnovers to become the eighth team to win consecutive Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots took a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Corey Dillon. New England forced a three and out and Branch’s 19-yard reception set up Adam Vinatieri’s 22-yard field goal with 8:40 to play.

The Eagles pulled within three, on Donovan McNabb’s 30-yard pass to Greg Lewis with 1:48 to play.

Philadelphia’s final drive started on its own 4, with 46 seconds left. Rodney Harrison ended the Eagle’s hopes three plays later, with his second interception of the game.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Feb. 1, 2004

At Houston_71,525

Carolina 0 10 0 19—29

New England 0 14 0 18—32

The Patriots won their second Super Bowl in three seasons after Adam Vinatieri kicked a field goal with four seconds left to lift his team to victory.

The teams went a record 26:55 without any points before Tom Brady hit Deion Branch for a 7-0 Patriot lead. The teams combined for 24 points in the final 3:05 of the half after both defenses had been dominant. After a scoreless third quarter, the teams went back and forth, scoring a total of 37 points over the final quarter.

Jake Delhomme and Muhsin Muhammad hooked up for the longest pass in Super Bowl history, an 85-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a brief 22-21 lead with 6:53 left.

Mike Vrabel, a linebacker playing offense for a play, caught a touchdown to put New England back ahead 29-22 at 2:51. Delhomme’s 12-yard pass to Ricky Proehl capped an 80-yard drive to tie the game with 1:08 remaining.

John Kasay’s ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Patriots the ball on their own 40-yard line. Brady, who earned his second MVP award, moved New England to the Carolina 23 in five plays, leaving the game up to one of the best clutch kickers in the game.

Super Bowl XXXVII

Jan. 26, 2003

At San Diego_67,603

Oakland 3 0 6 12—21

Tampa Bay 3 17 14 14—48

The Tampa Bay defense shut down the Raiders for three quarters in the first matchup of the NFL’s best offense against its best defense.

MVP Dexter Jackson had two interceptions, as did Dwight Smith, who returned both of his picks for touchdowns, including a 50-yarder to finish off the scoring with 2 seconds left in the game. Derrick Brooks also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Simeon Rice had two of the Bucs’ five sacks as Tampa romped to a 20-3 halftime lead then scored two quick third-quarter touchdowns.

That rendered futile a late comeback by the Raiders that included a touchdown on a blocked punt and 48-yard TD pass from league MVP Rich Gannon to Jerry Rice.

The Tampa Bay offense did its part, too, led by Michael Pittman, who ran for 124 yards on 29 carries.

Super Bowl XXXVI

Feb. 3, 2002

At New Orleans_72,922

St. Louis 3 0 0 14—17

New England 0 14 3 3—20

Adam Vinatieri’s 48-yard field goal as time expired gave the New England Patriots their first Super Bowl title.

The Patriots forced three turnovers to build a 17-3 lead after three quarters. In the middle of the second quarter, Ty Law returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead.

With 1:33 left in the first half, New England’s Antwan Harris forced Ricky Proehl to fumble and Terrell Buckley returned the recovery to the St. Louis 40. Four plays later QB Tom Brady hit David Patten with an 8-yard touchdown pass for a 14-3 halftime lead over the two-touchdown favorite Rams.

New England scored another field goal late in the third quarter following Otis Smith’s 30-yard interception return to the St. Louis 33.

Kurt Warner’s 2-yard sneak with 9:31 left, pulled St. Louis within 17-10. After holding the Patriots, the Rams got the ball back at their own 45 and needed only 21 seconds to tie it on a 26-yard pass from Warner to Proehl with 1:30 left.

New England started the ensuing drive on its own 17. MVP Tom Brady engineered a 53-yard, nine-play drive to the St. Louis 30 to set up Vinatieri’s field goal.

Super Bowl XXXV

Jan. 28, 2001

At Tampa, Fla._71,921

Baltimore 7 3 14 10—34

N.Y. Giants 0 0 7 0— 7

Baltimore, led by Ray Lewis, intercepted four Kerry Collins passes and held New York to 152 yards of offense. So effective was Baltimore’s defense that the New York offense never got inside the Ravens 29.

Baltimore would have had the first shutout in a Super Bowl if the special teams had not allowed Ron Dixon’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Trent Dilfer’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Stokley and Matt Stover’s 47-yard field goal game the ravens a 10-0 halftime lead.

Duane Starks returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown, the first of three TDs on three plays late in the third quarter. The other two were back-to-back kickoff returns by Dixon and Jermaine Lewis of Baltimore, the first time that’s happened in a Super Bowl.

Jamal Lewis, who carried 29 times for 102 yards, added a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter and Stover finished the scoring with a 38-yard field goal.

The Ravens became the third wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. The victory gave 75-year-old Art Modell his first Super Bowl victory in 40 years as an owner.

Super Bowl XXXIV

Jan. 30, 2000

At Atlanta_72,625

St. Louis 3 6 7 7—23

Tennessee 0 0 6 10—16

The St. Louis Rams rediscovered their offensive firepower just in time, and the Tennessee Titans came up just 1 yard short. Kurt Warner’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Bruce with 1 minute, and 54 seconds left, gave the Rams their first Super Bowl with a 23-16 victory.

The Rams drove inside the Titans’ 20 with each of their first six possessions, but only manage three field goals and a touchdown for a 16-0 lead.

Tennessee tied the score with two scores by Eddie George and a 43-yard field goal by Al Del Greco with 2:12 left in the game.

On the game’s final play with six seconds left, Steve McNair’s pass was caught by Kevin Dyson at the Rams 5. He scrambled for the end zone only to be stopped just short by Mike Jones, as Dyson’s outstretched arm held the ball toward the goal line in vain.

Super Bowl XXXIII

Jan. 31, 1999

At Miami_74,803

Denver 7 10 0 17—34

Atlanta 3 3 0 13—19

After going 0-3 in Super Bowls in his first 14 seasons, John Elway won for the second straight season. Elway completed 18 of 29 passes for 336 yards and won his first MVP trophy in five starts, a record for a quarterback.

Denver became the first AFC team to win two straight since Pittsburgh won in 1979 and 1980.

Terrell Davis carried 25 times for 102 yards for his seventh consecutive postseason 100-yard game, breaking an NFL record set by John Riggins. Darrien Gordon intercepted two passes that set up two scores. Howard Griffith had two 1-yard TD runs and Rod Smith caught five passes for 152 yards and an 80-yard touchdown.

The game turned on one of the Falcons’ failures with five minutes left in the second quarter. Atlanta moved to the Denver 8, but couldn’t convert on third and goal. Then Morten Andersen, one of only two kickers with more than 400 career field goals, missed a 26-yard attempt. On the very next play, Smith raced by Ronnie Bradford and Eugene Robinson and caught the ball in stride for an 80-yard score that made it 17-3.

Super Bowl XXXII

Jan. 25, 1998

At San Diego_68,912

Green Bay 7 7 3 7—24

Denver 7 10 7 7—31

Terrell Davis rushed for 157 yards and a record three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to their first NFL title and break the NFC’s streak of 13 consecutive Super Bowl victories.

Green Bay took the opening kickoff and scored on Brett Favre’s 22-yard pass to Antonio Freeman. Denver responded with a 10-play, 58-yard drive capped by Davis’ 1-yard run to tie the game.

Two plays later, Tyron Braxton intercepted Favre on the Green Bay 45 and John Elway scored on a third-and-goal eight plays later. Steve Atwater forced Favre to fumble three plays later which resulted in a 51-yard field goal by Jason Elam and 17-7 lead. Green Bay ended the first half with a 17-play, 95-yard drive to close the gap by three.

Ryan Longwell’s 27-yard field goal tied the game early in the third. After exchanging punts, Davis scored his second touchdown capping a 13-play, 92-yard drive.

The Packers tied the game early in the fourth quarter on Favre’s 13-yard pass to Freeman. Each defense held tight forcing two punts, but the Broncos got great field position following Craig Hentrich’s 39-yard punt to the Packers’ 49. Darius Holland’s 15-yard face-mask penalty after Davis’ 2-yard run, moved the ball to the Packers’ 32. Davis scored several plays later to give Denver the lead with 1:45 remaining.

The Packers reached the Broncos’ 35 with 1:04 left. After a four-yard pass to Dorsey Levens, Favre threw two incomplete passes. On 4th-and-6, John Mobley batted down Favre’s pass to Chmura with 32 seconds left.

Super Bowl XXXI

Jan. 26, 1997

At New Orleans_72,301

New England 14 0 7 0—21

Green Bay 10 17 8 0—35

Brett Favre threw two touchdown passes and ran for one as the Packers won their first Super Bowl in 29 years. The big play was Desmond Howard’s 99-yard kickoff return in the third quarter. Howard, the most valuable player, set a Super Bowl record with 244 total return yards.

On the second play from scrimmage, Favre hit Andre Rison with a 54-yard touchdown pass. Following a Doug Evans interception, the Packers went ahead 10-0 just 6:18 into the game. The Patriots came back with two scores in the quarter, Drew Bledsoe passes to Keith Byars and Ben Coates, to take their only lead of the game.

Green Bay scored 56 seconds into the second quarter as Favre hit Antonio Freeman with a Super Bowl record 81-yard touchdown pass. Favre later scored on a 2-yard run to give the Packers a 27-14 halftime lead.

New England closed the gap on Curtis Martin’s 18 run late in the third quarter. Howard took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to break the Patriots’ momentum. The Packers defense took over in the fourth quarter, intercepting Bledsoe twice, and preventing the Patriots from passing midfield in four possessions.

Super Bowl XXX

Jan. 28, 1996

At Tempe, Ariz._76,347

Dallas 10 3 7 7—27

Pittsburgh 0 7 0 10—17

The Cowboys won their third Super Bowl in four seasons behind the heroics of cornerback Larry Brown.

When it was 13-7 midway through the third quarter, Brown grabbed an errant pass by Neil O’Donnell, who was high and outside most of the day, and returned it 44 yards. That set up a 1-yard TD run by Emmitt Smith.

After Pittsburgh closed to within 20-17 with the help of an onside kick that clearly surprised the Cowboys, Brown came through again. With four minutes left and Pittsburgh threatening, Brown grabbed another pass and took it back 33 yards to set up a 4-yard TD run by Smith.

The Cowboys scored on their first three possessions, including two field goals by Chris Boniol, for a 13-0 lead. O’Donnell hit Yancey Thigpen with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the half.

Super Bowl XXIX

Jan. 29, 1995

At Miami_74,107

San Diego 7 3 8 8—26

San Francisco 14 14 14 7—49

Steve Young threw for a record six touchdown passes, and the 49ers became the first team to win five Super Bowls. Young, the game’s MVP, completed 24 of 36 passes for 325 yards.

The 49ers scored their first touchdown 1:24 into the game, on a 44-yard pass from Young to Jerry Rice. Ricky Watters followed with a 51-yard touchdown reception to give San Francisco a 14-0 lead with 10:05 still to play in the first quarter.

Rice and Watters each tied the Super Bowl record with three touchdowns apiece. Rice also established career records for receptions, yards, and touchdowns in a Super Bowl. The 75 points scored in the game also set a record.

Super Bowl XXVIII

Jan. 30, 1994

At Atlanta_72,817

Dallas 6 0 14 10—30

Buffalo 3 10 0 0—13

Emmitt Smith rushed for 132 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to their second straight NFL title and give the Bills a record four consecutive Super Bowl losses.

The Bills built a 13-6 halftime lead on Thurman Thomas’ 4-yard run and two field goals by Steve Christie, including a record 54-yarder.

One minute into the second half, Thomas was stripped by Dallas defensive tackle Leon Lett. Safety James Washington recovered the fumble and ran 46 yards for the tying touchdown.

The Cowboys forced the Bills to punt on the next possession and started on its own 36-yard line. Smith carried 7 times for 61 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run, in an 8-play scoring drive.

Washington set up the Cowboys’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter when he intercepted Jim Kelly’s pass and returned it 12 yards to the Bills’ 34. On the tenth play of the drive, Smith scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to put the Cowboys in front 27-13.

Super Bowl XXVII

Jan. 31, 1993

At Pasadena, Calif._98,374

Buffalo 7 3 7 0—17

Dallas 14 14 3 21—52

Troy Aikman threw four touchdown passes and Emmitt Smith rushed for 108 yards, and the Cowboys converted nine turnovers into 35 points.

Dallas won its third Super Bowl in a record six appearances and the Buffalo lost its third straight, also a record.

Buffalo scored first on 2-yard run by Thurman Thomas. Dallas came back when James Washington intercepted a Jim Kelly pass and returned it to the Bills’ 47. Aikman hit Jay Novacek with 23-yard touchdown pass. On the next play from scrimmage, Kelly was sacked by Charles Haley and fumbled at the 2-yard line. Jimmie Jones recovered the fumble and scored.

Dallas put the game out of reach by scoring three times in a 2:33 span of the fourth quarter. The Cowboys recovered five fumbles and intercepted four passes.

Aikman, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards, was named MVP.

Super Bowl XXVI

Jan. 26, 1992

At Minneapolis_63,130

Washington 0 17 14 6—37

Buffalo 0 0 10 14—24

Mark Rypien, the game’s most valuable player, passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to their third Super Bowl title.

Sixteen seconds into the second half, Kurt Gouveia intercepted Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly’s pass and returned it 23 yards to the Bills’ 2-yard line. One play later, Gerald Riggs scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 24-0.

Kelly, forced to bring Buffalo back, completed 28 of a record 58 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted four times. AFC rushing champion Thurman Thomas was held to 13 yards on 10 carries and 27 yards on four receptions.

Redskin receivers Gary Clark had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown and Art Monk added seven catches for 113 yards.

Joe Gibbs became the third head coach to win three Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XXV

Jan. 27, 1991

At Tampa, Fla._73,813

Buffalo 3 9 0 7—19

N.Y. Giants 3 7 7 3—20

The New York Giants survived the closest Super Bowl ever when Scott Norwood’s 47-yard field goal attempt went wide right with 8 seconds left in the game.

The Giants won their second Super Bowl in five years with a ball-control offense as they had possession for 40:33, a Super Bowl record. Fourteen of New York’s 73 plays came on its initial drive of the third quarter that covered 75 yards and a Super Bowl record 9:39 before running back Ottis Anderson scored on one-yard run. Anderson’s touchdown gave the Giants a 17-12 lead.

Thurman Thomas opened the fourth quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run to put Buffalo ahead 19-17. Matt Bahr put the Giants ahead with a 21-yard field at 7:40 of the fourth quarter.

Giants qurterback Jeff Hostetler completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown. Anderson rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown to capture the Most Valuable Player award.

Super Bowl XXIV

Jan. 28, 1990

At New Orleans_72,919

San Francisco 13 14 14 14—55

Denver 3 0 7 3—10

The San Francisco 49ers routed the Denver Broncos 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl victory ever.

The 49ers’ became the first repeat NFL champion in a decade and tied the Pittsburgh Steelers as a pinnacle of Super Bowl perfection with four wins in four tries. The Broncos, on the other hand, lost their fourth Super Bowl.

San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana had record five touchdown passes, three to Jerry Rice, and also set a record with 13 straight pass completions. Montana completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and Rice caught seven passes for 148 yards.

Montana also set five Super Bowl career records, including his third Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award and San Francisco’s point total was the most ever.

Super Bowl XXIII

Jan. 22, 1989

At Miami_75,129

Cincinnati 0 3 10 3—16

San Francisco 3 0 3 14—20

San Francisco captured its third Super Bowl of the 1980s and became the first NFC team to win three Super Bowls. The 49ers outgained the Bengals 454 to 229, but found themselves trailing late in the game. Jim Breech’s 40-yard field goal, with 3:20 remaining in the game, gave Cincinnati a 16-13 lead.

San Francisco started the winning drive at their own 8-yard line. On the 11th play of the drive Joe Montana hit John Taylor with a 10-yard pass for the winning touchdown with 34 seconds remaining.

At halftime, the score was 3-3, the first time in Super Bowl history that the game was tied at intermission. Both teams exchanged field goals and Stanford Jennings’ 93-yard kickoff return gave the Bengals a 13-6 lead with 4 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The 49ers came back with an 85-yard drive in four plays, concluding with Montana’s 14-yard pass to Jerry Rice. Rice was named the most valuable player after catching 11 passes for a record 215 yards. Montana completed 23 of 36 passes for a record 357 yards.

Super Bowl XXII

Jan. 31, 1988

At San Diego_73,302

Washington 0 35 0 7—42

Denver 10 0 0 0—10

The Washington Redskins, with the greatest quarter in NFL playoff history, scored 35 points in the second quarter to overcome a 10-0 deficit and win its second NFL championship.

John Elway threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Nattiel on the Broncos’ first play from scrimmage and Rich Karlis kicked a 24-yard field goal on the next possession to take a 10-0 lead.

The Redskins scored five touchdowns on consecutive possessions in the second quarter, four on passes by MVP Doug Williams who set a record with 340 yards passing in the game. Washington scored the five touchdowns in 18 plays with a total time of possession of only 5:47.

Tim Smith, a rookie who gained 126 yards for the entire season, rushed for a record 204 yards. Ricky Sanders caught nine passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, breaking one record and tying another.

Super Bowl XXI

Jan. 25, 1987

At Pasadena, Calif._101,063

Denver 10 0 0 10—20

N.Y. Giants 7 2 17 13—39

Phil Simms led the New York Giants to a 30-point second half to beat the Denver Broncos, winning their first Super Bowl and first NFL championship in 30 years.

Simms completed 22 of 25 for 268 yards, including three touchdown passes, and was unanimously voted the Most Valuable Player. He also set a Super Bowl record with 10 straight completions during New York’s second-half tear. His 88 percent completion rate was an NFL playoff record.

New York started the second-half with three plays for 9 yards, and the Giants’ punting team ran onto the field to punt from its own 46. Suddenly, the Giants shifted out of punt formation, and Jeff Rutledge, the second-string quarterback, came up behind the center took the snap and snuck for 1 yard and a first down. Six plays later, Simms hit tight end Mark Bavaro for 13 yards, the Giants led 16-10 and the rout was on.

Super Bowl XX

Jan. 26, 1986

At New Orleans_73,818

Chicago 13 10 21 2—46

New England 3 0 0 7—10

The Chicago Bears won their first NFL Championship since 1963 by setting a Super Bowl record for points scored in defeating the Patriots 46-10. The NFC Champions, who won by the largest margain in Super Bowl history, broke the old record for points in a game set by San Francisco and the Los Angeles Raiders in the previous two Super Bowls.

The Patriots, capitalized on a Chicago fumble to score the quickest points in Super Bowl history on Tony Franklin’s field goal. Chicago then scored 44 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

The Bears defense, who allowed only 10 points in post-season play, held New England to seven yards rushing and 116 yards passing.

Jim McMahon, who passed for 256 yards, became the first quarterback to rush for two touchdowns. Richard Dent, who contributed 1 1/2 sacks, was named the Most Valuable Player.

Super Bowl XIX

Jan. 20, 1985

At Palo Alto, Calif._84,059

Miami 10 6 0 0—16

San Francisco 7 21 10 0—38

Joe Montana completed 24 of 35 passes and threw for a Super Bowl record 331 yards and three touchdowns and rushed five times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Running back Roger Craig caught two of Montana’s touchdown passes and ran for another to set a Super Bowl record.

The San Francisco defense sacked Miami quarterback Dan Marino four times in the game and held the Dolphins to 25 yards rushing.

Montana joined Green Bay’s Bart Starr and Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw as the only two-time Super Bowl most valuable players. Montana was the most valuable player in the 1982 Super Bowl against Cincinnati.

Super Bowl XVIII

Jan. 22, 1984

At Tampa, Fla._72,920

Washington 0 3 6 0— 9

Los Angeles 7 14 14 3—38

Marcus Allen rushed for a Super Bowl-record 191 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Raiders trounced the Redskins, 38-9.

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead 4:52 into the game when Derrick Jensen blocked a Jeff Hayes punt and recovered it in the endzone for a touchdown.

Jim Plunkett hooked up with Cliff Branch for a 12-yard TD pass with 9:14 remaining in the first half, giving the Raiders a 14-0 lead. Washington cut the margin to 14-3 on a 24-yard field goal by Mark Moseley, but with seven seconds left in the half, Raider lineback Jack Squirek intercepted an screen pass by Joe Theismann and romped five yards into the endzone to give Los Angeles a commanding 21-3 halftime advantage.

Allen, voted the game’s most valuable player, scored on runs of five and 74 yards (the latter a Super Bowl record) to put the Raiders ahead 35-9.

Super Bowl XVII

Jan. 30, 1983

At Pasadena, Calif._103,667

Miami 7 10 0 0—17

Washington 0 10 3 14—27

Fullback John Riggins churned out a Super Bowl-record 166 yards on 38 carries to spark the Redskins to a come-from-behind, 27-17 win over the Dolphins.

For Riggins, who was voted the game’s most valuable player, it was his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game during the playoffs, also a record. Riggins gave the Redksins their first lead with 10:01 remaining in the game when he ran 43 yards off left tackle for a touchdown on a fourth-and-one situation.

The Dolphins had built a 17-10 halftime lead on a 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Woodley to wide receiver Jim Cefalo in the first quarter, a 20-yard field goal by Uwe von Schamann and a Super Bowl-record 98-yard kickoff return by Fulton Walker just before halftime.

Mark Moseley cut the Miami lead to 17-13 with a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter.

After Riggins’ run put the Redskins on top, Theismann capped the scoring with a six-yard TD pass to wide receiver Charlie Brown with 1:55 left.

Super Bowl XVI

Jan. 24, 1982

At Pontiac, Mich._81,270

San Francisco 7 13 6 0—26

Cincinnati 0 0 7 14—21

Ray Wersching kicked a Super Bowl record-tying four field goals to help lift the 49ers to their first NFL Championship with a 26-21 win over the Bengals.

The 49ers built a game-record 20-0 halftime lead on the strength of two long touchdown marches led by Joe Montana and two Wersching field goals.

The Bengals came back in the second half, narrowing the margin to 20-14 on quarterback Ken Anderson’s 5-yard run and 4-yard scoring toss to Dan Ross. But Wersching connected on early third-quarter field goals of 40 and 23 yards to increase the 49ers’ lead to 26-14, making Anderson’s three-yard touchdown pass to Ross (who set a Super Bowl record with 11 receptions for 104 yards) in the final seconds meaningless.

Montana completed 14 of 22 passes for 157 yards; Anderson established game records for completions (25) and completion percentage (73.5 percent on 25 of 34).

Super Bowl XV

Jan. 25, 1981

At New Orleans_76,135

Oakland 14 0 10 3—27

Philadelphia 0 3 0 7—10

Jim Plunkett’s two first-quarter touchdown passes, including a Super Bowl-record 80-yard strike to running back Kenny King, led the Raiders to a 27-10 victory over the Eagles.

Philadelphia, which had defeated Oakland 10-7 several weeks earlier, never got untracked until late in the third quarter. Linebacker Rod Martin set up Oakland’s first touchdown, with his first of three interceptions.

Before the first quarter ended the Raiders upped their lead to 14-0 when Plunkett hit King near the midfield to record the longest play in Super Bowl history. In all, Plunkett completed 13 of 21 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. The game capped a storybook season for Plunkett, the game’s MVP.

He took over the reins of the Raider offense and won 9 of the last 11 regular-season games. In the playoffs the Raiders beat Houston, San Diego and Cleveland en route to becoming the first wild-card team ever to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XIV

Jan. 20, 1980

At Pasadena, Calif._103,985

Los Angeles 7 6 6 0—19

Pittsburgh 3 7 7 14—31

Terry Bradshaw completed 14 of 21 passes for 309 yards and set two passing records as the Steelers became the first team to win four Super Bowls.

Despite three interceptions by the Rams, Bradshaw brought the Steelers from behind twice in the second half. Trailing 13-10 at halftime, Pittsburgh went ahead 17-13 when Bradshaw connected with Lynn Swann for a 47-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter.

On the Rams’ next possession Vince Ferragamo, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 212 yards, responded with a 50-yard pass to Billy Waddy that moved Los Angeles to the Steelers’ 24. On the following play, Lawrence McCutcheon connected with Ron Smith on a halfback option pass that gave the Rams a 19-17 lead.

On Pittsburgh’s initial possession of the fourth quarter, Bradshaw lofted a 73-yard scoring pass to John Stallworth to put the Steelers in front to stay 24-19. A 45-yard pass from Bradshaw to Stallworth was the key play in Pittsburgh’s final scoring drive which was culminated by Franco Harris’ second one-yard TD of the game.

Bradshaw, the game’s MVP for the second straight year, set Super Bowl records for most touchdown passes (nine) and most passing yards (932).

Super Bowl XIII

Jan. 21, 1979

At Miami_79,484

Pittsburgh 7 14 0 14—35

Dallas 7 7 3 14—31

Terry Bradshaw threw four touchdown passes to lead the Steelers to their third Super Bowl win. Bradshaw, voted the game’s most valuable player, completed 17 of 30 passes for 318 yards breaking Bart Starr’s record of 250 yards’ passing by halftime.

Two Bradshaw-to-John Stallworth and one Bradshaw-to-Rocky Bleier scored in the first half to give Pittsburgh a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Franco Harris rambled 22 yards for a score after Rafael Septein had cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 21-17 with a three-pointer. Pittsburgh then seemingly put the game out of reach with less than seven minutes to play when Bradshaw hit Lynn Swann for an 18-yard strike to make the score 35-17.

Roger Staubach threw his second scoring pass of the game with 2:23 left, a 7-yarder to Billy Joe DuPree. The Cowboys then recovered an onside kick and scored again on Staubach’s third TD pass with 22 seconds remaining.

Dallas’ bid for another onside kick recovery failed as Rocky Bleier fell on the ensuing kickoff with 17 seconds left.

Super Bowl XII

Jan. 15, 1978

At New Orleans_75,583

Dallas 10 3 7 7—27

Denver 0 0 10 0—10

The Dallas Cowboys evened their Super Bowl record at 2-2 by taking advantage of eight Bronco turnovers. Dallas converted two interceptions into 10 points and Efren Herrera added a 35-yard field goal for a 13-0 halftime advantage.

After Denver’s Jim Turner kicked a 47-yard field goal, Dallas wide receiver Butch Johnson made a diving catch in the endzone to complete a 45-yard touchdown pass from Roger Staubach and put the Cowboys ahead 20-3.

Denver again cut the lead to ten, this time on a one-yard run by Rob Lytle. But with 7:04 to play fulback Robert Newhouse tossed a 29-yard option pass to Golden Richards for the final score of the game.

Staubach completed 17 of 25 passes for 183 yards with no interceptions. For the first time there were co-MVPs of the Super Bowl. The award was shared by defensive linemen Randy White and Harvey Martin of Dallas.

Super Bowl XI

Jan. 9, 1977

At Pasadena, Calif._103,438

Oakland 0 16 3 13—32

Minnesota 0 0 7 7—14

The Raiders won their first NFL Championship and the Vikings dropped their fourth Super Bowl.

After a scoreless first quarter, Oakland scored 16 second-quarter points behind the running of Clarence Davis (who finished with 137 yards on 16 carries) and the pinpoint passing of Ken Stabler.

Trailing 19-0 in the third quarter, the Vikings got on the board with an eight-yard Fran Tarkenton pass to Sammy White. But on the ensuing drive Stabler hit Biletnikoff for 48 yards to set up a two-yard plunge by veteran Pete Banaszak.

Defensive back Willie Brown iced the game in the fourth quarter with a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.

In each of its four Super Bowl losses, Minnesota failed to score in the first half. The Vikes were outscored in the four games 95-34 and managed a total of 227 yards rushing (55.4 yards per outing) and 90 carries for a 2.5-yard average.

Fred Biletnikoff caught four passes for 79 yards to earn MVP honors.

Super Bowl X

Jan. 18, 1976

At Miami_80,187

Dallas 7 3 0 7—17

Pittsburgh 7 0 0 14—21

The Steelers won the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year on Terry Bradshaw’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Lynn Swann and an aggressive defense that snuffed out a late rally by the Cowboys.

Leading 15-10 in the fourth quarter, Bradshaw withstood a ferocious Cowboy rush to unleash his scoring strike to Swann. Swann, with four receptions for 161 yards, was named the game’s MVP.

Dallas came back on a Roger Staubach-to-Percy Howard 34-yard TD pass to close within four points. Then with 1:22 to go, Pittsburgh gave the ball up on downs. Staubach picked up a couple of first downs but his desperation pass on the last play of the game was picked off by Glen Edwards in the endzone.

Super Bowl IX

Jan. 12, 1975

At New Orleans_80,997

Pittsburgh 0 2 7 7—16

Minnesota 0 0 0 6— 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers totally shut down Minnesota’s offense to hand the Vikings their third Super Bowl defeat.

In beating Oakland for the AFC title, Pittsburgh held the Raiders to 29 yards rushing. The Vikings didn’t reach that total. On 21 rushing plays, Minnesota managed a net of 17 yards.

Yet, Minnesota trailed only 2-0 at the half, the result of a safety when Viking QB Fran Tarkenton botched a pitchout deep in his own territory. Tarkenton fell on the ball in the endzone and was pounced upon by Steeler defensive end Dwight White.

The Steelers got another break at the start of the second half when Viking Bill Brown muffed the kickoff and Pittsburgh’s Marv Kellum recovered on the Vikings 30. Four plays later, Franco Harris scored from 12 yards out and Pittsburgh led 9-0. Minnesota narrowed the margin to three points at 4:27 of the fourth quarter when Matt Blair blocked Bobby Walden’s punt and Terry Brown recovered in the endzone. But the Steelers came right back on a 66-yard march culminating in a four-yard pass from Terry Bradshaw to Larry Brown.

Harris, the game’s MVP, set a Super Bowl rushing record with 158 yards on 34 carries and led a Steelers offense which outgained Minnesota, 333-119.

Super Bowl VIII

Jan. 13, 1974

At Houston_71,882

Minnesota 0 0 0 7— 7

Miami 14 3 7 0—24

The Dolphins made it two Super Bowl wins in a row in their third straight Super Bowl appearance.

Miami marched 62 and 56 yards for scores in the first 15 minutes. Larry Csonka, the game’s most valuable player, scored on a five-yard run and Jim Kiick blasted over from a yard out.

Trailing 17-0 near the end of the half, Minnesota faced a fourth-and-one from Miami’s 6. Electing to go for the first down, Minnesota came up short when running back Oscar Reed fumbled.

Csonka gained 145 yards on 33 carries and Bob Griese threw only seven passes in the game, completing six for 73 yards.

Super Bowl VII

Jan. 14, 1973

At Los Angeles_90,182

Miami 7 7 0 0—14

Washington 0 0 0 7— 7

Miami went 14-0 in the regular season, but struggled in its two playoff wins over Cleveland (20-14) and Pittsburgh (21-17). Washington was 11-3 during the regular season and posted impressive playoff wins over Green Bay (16-3) and Dallas (26-3).

The Dolphins, a slight underdog, played virtually flawless football in the first half. Late in the first quarter Bob Griese directed Miami on a 63-yard drive capped off by a 28-yard pass to Howard Twilley. Then, just before the half, Jim Kiick went over from the one-yard line to give Miami a 14-0 lead.

Washington was apparently going to be shut out when, with two minutes remaining in the game, Miami’s Garo Yepremian attempted a 42-yard field goal only to have it blocked. Yepremian then attempted to pass, only to have the ball slip out of his hands right to Mike Bass of the Redskins. Bass ran 49 yards for the score.

Miami safety Jake Scott picked off two passes in the game and was named MVP.

Super Bowl VI

Jan. 16, 1972

At New Orleans_81,023

Dallas 3 7 7 7—24

Miami 0 3 0 0— 3

After a near-miss in Super Bowl V, the Cowboys thoroughly dominated the Dolphins. Led by Duane Thomas, the Cowboys used a punishing ground attack in setting a Super Bowl record of 252 yards rushing.

Leading only 10-3 at the half, the Cowboys marched 71 yards to start the third quarter and scored on a three-yard run by Thomas, who finished the game with 95 yards on 19 carries.

Chuck Howley’s interception of a Bob Griese pass set up Dallas’ final score, a 7-yard pass from Roger Staubach to Mike Ditka.

Dallas controlled the ball most of the game, running off 69 offensive plays to Miami’s 44 plays.

Miami became the first team to not score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Staubach, voted the game’s most valuable player, completed 12 of 19 passes for 119 yards and two TDs.

Super Bowl V

Jan. 17, 1971

At Miami_79,204

Baltimore 0 6 0 10—16

Dallas 3 10 0 0—13

The first Super Bowl under the new merger of the NFL and AFL ended in high drama but only after both teams suffered through 60 minutes of turnovers. The Colts fumbled five times (losing three) and suffered three interceptions. The Cowboys lost one fumble and also threw three interceptions.

With Dallas leading 6-0 in the second quarter, John Unitas threw a pass off the fingertips of receiver Eddie Hinton and defensive back Mel Renfro and into the waiting arms of tight end John Mackey, who sped all the way for a 75-yard score.

Dallas regained the lead before the half on a 7-yard pass from Craig Morton to Duane Thomas. The lead stood until the fourth quarter when Rich Volk picked off a Morton pass, setting up the tying touchdown scored by Tom Nowatzke.

Then, with 1:09 to play, linebacker Mike Curtis picked off another Morton pass on the Cowboys’ 28. Three plays later rookie kicker Jim O’Brien, who had an extra point blocked earlier, booted a 32-yard field goal to give the Colts a 16-13 win.

Dallas’ Chuck Howley, who picked off two passes, became the first defensive player and the first player from a losing team to be named MVP.

Super Bowl IV

Jan. 11, 1970

At New Orleans_80,562

Minnesota 0 0 7 0— 7

Kansas City 3 13 7 0—23

The AFL squared the Super Bowl with the NFL at two games apiece. The Chiefs built a 16-0 halftime lead behind Len Dawson’s superb quarterbacking and Jan Stenerud’s three field goals.

The Vikings, who gained 222 yards rushing in the NFL Championship Game against Cleveland, managed just 67 yards on the ground against Kansas City.

Dawson, the fourth consecutive quarterback to be named the game’s most valuable player, completed 12 of 17 passes for 142 yards.

Despite commiting five turnovers, Minnesota got right back in the game on Dave Osborn’s short TD plunge in the third quarter. But the Chiefs answered as Dawson hit Otis Taylor for 46 yards for the final score of the game.

Super Bowl III

Jan. 12, 1969

At Miami_75,377

New York Jets 0 7 6 3—16

Baltimore 0 0 0 7— 7

Despite the fact that the Colts were coming into the game as 17-point favorites, Jets quarterback Joe Namath “guaranteed” victory on the Thursday before the game. He then went out and led the AFL to its first Super Bowl victory over a Baltimore team that had lost only once in 16 games all season.

Namath, chosen the game’s most valuable player, completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards. The Jets had intercepted Colt quarterback Earl Morrall three times in the first half, each deep in New York territory.

The Jets finished the game with 337 total yards, including 121 on 30 carries by fullback Matt Snell.

Super Bowl II

Jan. 14, 1968

At Miami_75,546

Green Bay 3 13 10 7—33

Oakland 0 7 0 7—14

After winning its third consecutive NFL Championship, Green Bay captured its second straight Super Bowl in a game that drew the first $3 million gate in football history. Bart Starr was again chosen the game’s most valuable player as he completed 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards.

Starr’s 62-yard pass to a wide-open Boyd Dowler gave the Packers a 13-0 second quarter lead. Don Chandler kicked four field goals and Herb Adderley capped the Green Bay scoring with a 60-yard interception return. The Raiders’ two touchdowns came on a pair of 23-yard passes from Daryle Lamonica to Bill Miller.

The game marked the last for Vince Lombardi as Packer coach, ending nine years at Green Bay in which he won six Western Conference Championships, five NFL Championships and two Super Bowls.

Super Bowl I

Jan. 15, 1967

At Los Angeles_61,946

Kansas City 0 10 0 0—10

Green Bay 7 7 14 7—35

Behind the passing of Bart Starr, the receiving of Max McGee and a key interception by All-Pro safety Willie Wood, Green Bay broke open a tight game with three second-half touchdowns.

With Green Bay leading 14-10 early in the third quarter, Wood’s 40-yard interception return to the Chiefs’ 5-yard line set up an Elijah Pitts touchdown run which gave Green Bay an 11-point lead.

McGee, filling in for ailing Boyd Dowler, caught seven passes from Starr for 138 yards and two touchdowns. McGee had caught only three passes during the 1966 season. Pitts ran for two scores and Jim Taylor, who led all rushers with 53 yards, scored the Packers’ other touchdown.

Starr completed 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards and was chosen the most valuable player. The Packers collected $15,000 per man and the Chiefs $7,500 — the largest single-game shares in the history of team sports.