Eaton plans to close Hutchinson facility, layoff about 100

KSN-TV Published:
layoffs-generic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Eaton Company announced Wednesday it’s closing its facility in Hutchinson, Kan. Eaton makes parts for agricultural and construction equipment. The layoff will affect about 100 people.

Officials at the company say sales are down in both industries and they don’t expect market conditions to improve.

The company plans to talk with union officials before offering its Hutchinson employees jobs in other cities.

A spokesperson for the company told KSN News, “…this is not a reflection on the employees in Hutchinson who have worked very hard over the years to meet our customer’s needs. This is the result of the ongoing declines in key markets and demand for the products made at the facility.”

The company plans to close the facility in October.

