Eastern Kansas bank robbed Wednesday morning

Bank robbery suspect (Courtesy: Osage County Sheriff's Department)
Bank robbery suspect (Courtesy: Osage County Sheriff's Department)

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the Landmark National Bank in Osage City was robbed just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The bank is located at 102 S. 6th Street

The suspect is pictured above. He was last seen wearing a black button up coat with a brown hood, blue jeans, and unlaced tan shoes. He left in a 2000 Ford F150 4-door with a brush guard and a tag on the front.

If you see this person or truck, call 911 immediately. If you have any information on this case, please call 785-828-3121 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-KS-CRIME.

