Candy maker probes Skittles spill

DODGE COUNTY, Wisc. (WTMJ/NBC News) – Candy maker Mars, Inc. is now investigating how thousands of the candies ended up in the middle of a Wisconsin highway.

The Skittles were found covering a stretch of highway in Dodge County last Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies later determined they’d been spilled by a farmer, who said he’d purchased the candy as feed for his cows.

Mars said the Skittles were from a plant which doesn’t sell products for animal feed. The Skittles were supposed to be destroyed because a power outrage prevented the signature “S” from being placed on them.