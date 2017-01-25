BNSF to spend $125 million on capital projects in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – BNSF Railway Co.’s capital expenses plan for 2017 includes spending $125 million in Kansas, most on lines also used by Amtrak’s Southwest Chief route.

BNSF spokesman Andy Williams says upgrades in Kansas include replacing railroad ties, putting in some new rails and adding ballast. The renovations will include tracks from Emporia east to Topeka and west to Newton and Garden City.

The Hutchinson News reports those lines are used by Amtrak for the Southwest Chief, which had been in limbo for years because the tracks had deteriorated.

Amtrak CEO William Boardman said last year the route was saved after several grants repaired lines in other states.

Other BNSF work in Kansas will be on tracks between Wellington and Emporia and on an auto storage area in Kansas City.

