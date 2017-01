It’s a great time to be a Friends Falcon.

The women’s basketball team started off the night with a 71-58 win over Tabor. The win was the Falcons’ seventh straight, and they are a perfect 14-0 in KCAC play. Then, the men followed that up with an 87-80 win over the Tabor men. That’s their fifth straight win, and they move to 10-4 in conference play.