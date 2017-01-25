3-year-old boy dies after being hit in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in the 1500 block of East Pawnee Wednesday night. The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

Police at the scene said the boy’s father pulled up to one of the gas pumps at the Jump Start convenience store. A short time later, a 3-year-old boy inside the van got out to run into the store and was struck by a Chevy pickup in the parking lot. Police said a 32-year-old woman driving the truck did not see the child. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a very tragic accident, and our thoughts go out to everybody that was involved,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

The name of the child wasn’t released by police.