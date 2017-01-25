3-year-old boy dies after being hit in south Wichita

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Scene of a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)
Scene of a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in the 1500 block of East Pawnee Wednesday night. The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

Police at the scene said the boy’s father pulled up to one of the gas pumps at the Jump Start convenience store.  A short time later, a 3-year-old boy inside the van got out to run into the store and was struck by a Chevy pickup in the parking lot. Police said a 32-year-old woman driving the truck did not see the child. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a very tragic accident, and our thoughts go out to everybody that was involved,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

The name of the child wasn’t released by police.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s