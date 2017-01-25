3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in south Wichita

Scene of a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee Wednesday night.

The crash was near the intersection of E. Pawnee and S. Victor. The crash occurred shortly before 7:10 p.m.

Police at the scene said a man driving a van pulled up to one of the gas pumps at the Jump Start convenience store.  A short time later, a 3-year-old boy inside the van got out to run into the store and was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot. Police said it appears the woman driving the truck did not see the child.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the investigation into the incident will continue.

