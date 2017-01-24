Wichita State Cruises Past Southern Illinois 87-45

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State held Southern Illinois to 27.8 percent shooting on the way to a dominating 87-45 win Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

Markis McDuffie finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds, while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. It marks his third 20-plus scoring effort of the season.

Darral Willis Jr. added 15 points and Shaquille Morris finished with 10 points and six boards to lead Wichita State. The win extends WSU’s winning streak to eight in a row over SIU.

For the game, Wichita State (18-4, 8-1 MVC) shot 56 percent and swished 9-of-19 attempts from three-point range. Southern Illinois had a rough performance all around. The Salukis were only 1-of-12 from downtown and outrebounded, 47-27.

SIU (11-11, 4-5 MVC) received a team-high 12 points from Sean O’Brien and another 10 from Armon Fletcher. As a team SIU only managed three assists on the night.

McDuffie and Willis combined to score the first 16 Shocker points to take an early 16-10 lead. McDuffie had nine to start things off before Willis came off the bench to add seven of his own.

A three-plus minute scoring drought helped Wichita State get out to its first double-digit lead, 21-10, with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half.

WSU bumped its lead to 32-15 with three minutes remaining behind a 7-0 run and holding the Salukis scoreless for another two-plus minutes. At the break, Wichita State held a 39-22 advantage behind 14 points from McDuffie.

The Shocker defense was in peak performance the opening 20 minutes. SIU converted on only 31 percent of its field goal attempts, while WSU cashed in on 54 percent of its attempts.

SIU finished the half 1-for-10 from three-point range and 3-of-8 at the free throw line.

To begin the second half, Wichita State forced the Salukis to miss their first six shots on the way to a 9-0 run and a 48-24 lead. Both teams took turns trading baskets over the next five minutes, but SIU continued to struggle shooting the ball. Southern Illinois was at the 30 percent mark with 10 minutes to go.

A C.J. Keyser three-pointer and back-to-back scores inside from McDuffie and Rauno Nurger put WSU in front by 30, 66-36 with 8:00 to play. Another Keyser three-pointer followed by a Shaquille Morris triple forced an SIU timeout at the 5:23 mark and Wichita State leading, 77-38.

Eric Hamilton came in off the bench to score eight points and grab four rebounds in the final five minutes, as the Shockers continued to pour it on, leading 85-43 with 2:00 to play.

Up Next

Wichita State begins a two-game road swing at Bradley this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. CDT on ESPNU. Following the trip to Peoria, the Shockers head to Drake on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff on COX Channel Kansas (HD 2022).