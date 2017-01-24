Train strikes, kills Topeka man riding 3-wheeled motorcycle

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a train has struck and killed a man after he lost control of his three-wheeled motorcycle near Paxico.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 64-year-old Frank Narvaez III, of Topeka. The patrol says he was turning late Monday when he veered off the road and onto nearby railroad tracks. The back end of the Harley Davidson became caught on the tracks, and Narvaez was still on the bike when an oncoming BNSF train came along.

A woman who was riding with Narvaez was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.