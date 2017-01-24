Susan’s Kids launches on stations across Kansas

By Published:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former television anchor Susan Peters appeared on KSN News at Noon to talk about Susan’s Kids.

Throughout her career, Susan’s weekly segments on television highlighted hundreds of kids in need of adoption.

Now, she is helping to spotlight the children through television messages during local commercial breaks. The profiles will be 30 seconds long.

“I’ve done Susan’s kids for 15 to 20 years,” said Peters. “You meet these kids once a month, and they look at you, and they say, ‘I just want a home, I just want to be loved, I just want a normal life.'”

According to Peters, the Kansas Service Children’s League says that once you put the information out, 35 percent of the children are adopted.

For more information, you can head to SusanKids.org

 

