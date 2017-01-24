Saline County officials searching for runaway teen

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who ran away from Saint Francis Community Services Monday just after 7 p.m. The center is located in the 5000 block of West Cloud Street.

Fourteen-year-old Samantha Alicia Rose Craddock left without permission along with two others. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office along with St. Francis staff searched and located two of the missing teens.

Officials said Samantha is considered missing and endangered. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green colored shirt, dark gray sweatpants, dark green colored zip up sweatshirt, and green colored shoes. Samantha also left without her prescription medicine.

If you have any information call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or 911.