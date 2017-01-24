Police seek public’s help after Wichita boy attacked by dog

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in finding a brown-and-white pit bull suspected of seriously injuring a 4-year-old boy. It happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of North Minnesota while the boy was playing in the front yard.

Police say the boy received over 50 lacerations.

Police say that when an adult came out of the house to help the boy, the dog attacked the child a second time. The adult transported the boy to the hospital.

Investigators say the boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police say the dog may have been a stray animal.

Officers searched the area to try to locate the dog but were unsuccessful.  If you see a brown-and-white pit bull on the loose, call 911 so officers can respond.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s