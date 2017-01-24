Police seek public’s help after Wichita boy attacked by dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in finding a brown-and-white pit bull suspected of seriously injuring a 4-year-old boy. It happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of North Minnesota while the boy was playing in the front yard.

Police say the boy received over 50 lacerations.

Police say that when an adult came out of the house to help the boy, the dog attacked the child a second time. The adult transported the boy to the hospital.

Investigators say the boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police say the dog may have been a stray animal.

Officers searched the area to try to locate the dog but were unsuccessful. If you see a brown-and-white pit bull on the loose, call 911 so officers can respond.