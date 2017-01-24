Police search for dog that attacked boy in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) Wichita police are still searching for a pit bull that attacked a child on North Minnesota yesterday.

The four year old boy was playing in the front yard of a home- when the brown and white pit bull attacked.

A family member saved him and he was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries to the head.

Tuesday, police and animal control were back in the area trying to find the dog.

Police are asking resident to look for a white and brown pit bull and they say if you do see it, do not approach it.

Resident say often times they see stray dogs in the area but also dogs roaming around wearing collars.

“I mean we have a lot of stray animals that come around but none that never attacked no kid. Usually we can come out of the house and they take off,” says neighbor Domitric Dear.

Police say pit bulls in the city must have microchips and be spay and neutered 60 days after being purchased and registered.