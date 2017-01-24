Multi-vehicle accident reported at K-96 and Ridge Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities were busy Tuesday responding to crashes involving several vehicles. It led to multiple injuries. It happened just after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of K-96 between West Street and Ridge Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, there were two crashes on K-96 at West Street.

“As we were working those crashes, traffic began to become congested on the eastbound side,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden, Kansas Highway Patrol.

As troopers were investigating that crash, another collision occurred on the bridge over Ridge Road.

“We had multiple patients from this crash. We had one with serious injuries, one with critical, and six were transported with non-life threatening injuries,” said Crittenden.

Trooper Crittenden said there were five crashes in all. Multiple children were in one car, and they all have non-life threatening injuries. One woman was trapped in her silver car. She had to extricated by emergency crews.

Traffic was diverted at K-96 and Ridge Road. It was quickly rerouted back onto K-96.

Troopers said construction in the area may have led to the accidents, and they want to remind drivers to give enough following distance.