Elderly woman pepper sprayed during robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an elderly woman was pepper sprayed during a robbery Monday afternoon. It happened in the 2600 block of East 21st Street North around 2:40 p.m.

The 92-year-old woman told police she was in the her car when an unknown woman dragged her from the car, pepper sprayed her, and took her purse.

EMS treated the 92-year-old woman at the scene.

The suspect left in a 4-door Sedan, possibly a Buick, heading west on 21st Street.

The suspect was in her 30’s. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build. She was wearing a dark jacket, light jeans, and black boots.