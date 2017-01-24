Elderly woman pepper sprayed during robbery

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an elderly woman was pepper sprayed during a robbery Monday afternoon. It happened in the 2600 block of East 21st Street North around 2:40 p.m.

The 92-year-old woman told police she was in the her car when an unknown woman dragged her from the car, pepper sprayed her, and took her purse.

EMS treated the 92-year-old woman at the scene.

The suspect left in a 4-door Sedan, possibly a Buick, heading west on 21st Street.

The suspect was in her 30’s. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build. She was wearing a dark jacket, light jeans, and black boots.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s