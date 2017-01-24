Coca-Cola not recalling Dasani water

AP_logo By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Coca-Cola has not issued a recall for Dasani and says the water is safe to drink, despite a false story shared on social media that claimed bottles were found contaminated with a parasite.

The story posted online said a “clear parasite worm” was found in bottles of Dasani across the country. It said the incident sent several hundred people to the hospital with symptoms of illness.

Coca-Cola Co. said it has not issued any such recall.

“The source of this false and inflammatory information about our brand is a hoax news website. There is no recall of Dasani being conducted in the U.S.,” the company said in a statement.

The Food and Drug Administration said it is not aware of any current recalls or disease outbreaks associated with Dasani water, and that it is not working with the company on any recall of the product.

The story being shared online said that the FDA had shut down a manufacturing facility and was recommending that people boil the water to kill the parasite if they have “no choice but to consume the water.”

The story is dated Jan. 10, 2017, but same story also circulated online in April and has continued popping up on sites since then.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s