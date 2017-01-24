Cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LI will still cost you thousands

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Super Bowl LI is now just under two weeks away.

According to StubHub, as of Jan. 23, the cheapest ticket available for Super LI is $3,525; while the average ticket price is running at $5,029, which is down nearly 8 percent for this time last year. During last year’s Super Bowl between the Panthers and Broncos, the average ticket price on StubHub was $4,512.

StubHub says 38 percent of its Super Bowl LI ticket sales are being bought by Texans. With the Falcons in the running, people in Georgia are making up 8 percent of the ticket sales, followed by California with 6 percent of tickets sold.

The Patriots take on the Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.