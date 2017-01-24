Cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LI will still cost you thousands

By Published:
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Super Bowl LI is now just under two weeks away.

According to StubHub, as of Jan. 23, the cheapest ticket available for Super LI is $3,525; while the average ticket price is running at $5,029, which is down nearly 8 percent for this time last year. During last year’s Super Bowl between the Panthers and Broncos, the average ticket price on StubHub was $4,512.

StubHub says 38 percent of its Super Bowl LI ticket sales are being bought by Texans. With the Falcons in the running, people in Georgia are making up 8 percent of the ticket sales, followed by California with 6 percent of tickets sold.

The Patriots take on the Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s